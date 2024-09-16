(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Cell Imaging Global market Report 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for live cell imaging was valued at $2.6 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% to reach approximately $4.3 billion by the end of 2029.
The major factor contributing to the growth of the market is the rising adoption of various screening technologies in research and development activities. The rapid adoption of live cell imaging technology in the pharmaceutical industry and at academic research centers underscores the importance of this information-rich screening tool. The imaging of cell function has become increasingly important to understanding the underlying functional biology associated with new therapeutic targets.
Demand for improved technologies for cell research, government support, the emergence of advanced informatics solutions and rising industry interest in better screening systems are driving demand for live cell imaging from fully automated screening laboratories.
Technological developments in biological research and the discovery of more effective therapies for the treatment of human disease are fueling the growth of the market. Live cell imaging systems have continually evolved with improvements that have enabled them to meet user demands of greater flexibility and the growing requirements of assays involving complex cellular disease models. Increasing drug discovery R&D globally, increasing investments and introducing advanced imaging instruments are the other drivers of the live cell imaging market.
Report Scope
This report covers the worldwide market for live cell imaging, which consists of various instruments, consumables, software and services offered by companies operating in the market. Based on components, the market is divided into instruments and software, consumables and services. By technology, the market is segmented into time-lapse microscopy, fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP), high-content screening (HCS) and other technologies.
Based on end users, it is divided into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes and contract research organizations.
The report also covers supply chain analysis, innovative research, opportunities within the market and profiles of leading companies in the live cell imaging industry.
The Report Includes
54 data tables and 37 additional tables An overview of the current and potential global markets for live cell imaging technologies Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029 Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis based on components, technology, end-user and region Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, the global supply chain and the expected impact of macroeconomic factors Analysis of the current state of live cell imaging devices, their application in cell labs, and the technologies used in the devices to address specific research needs Overview of ESG developments and sustainability trends, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices Insight into the current industry structure, including company revenue share analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and venture funding Company profiles including, Danaher Corp., Zeiss Group, Nikon Instruments Inc., Evident, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 130
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $2.9 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $4.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Market Overview
History and Methods of Live Cell Imaging Microcinematography Phase Contrast Microscopy Digital Camera and Modern Imaging Techniques Future Perspectives Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 3: Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Growing Adoption of High-Content Screening Techniques in Drug Discovery Increasing Demand for Improved Understanding of Cellular Processes Growing Availability of Research Funds Market Restraints
High Cost of Scientific Instruments Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of Live Cell Imaging in Emerging Nations Advances in Imaging Technologies Market Challenges
Maintaining Cellular Environment in Cell Culture Image Analysis and Data Management
Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Current Trends
Current Trends in Live Cell Imaging Super-Resolution Microscopy Light Sheet Microscopy 3D Imaging Advances in Detectors and Imaging Modalities Emerging Technologies Deep learning and AI Remote Live Cell Imaging System Live Cell Imaging at Nanoscale Resolution
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Segmentation by Components
Instruments and Software Consumables Services Market Segmentation, by Technology
Time-Lapse Microscopy Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET) Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (FRAP) High-Content Screening (HCS) Other Technologies Market Segmentation by End User
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Academic Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 6: Competitive Intelligence
Company Share Analysis Strategies Adopted by Manufacturers
Chapter 7: Sustainability in Live Cell Imaging Market: ESG Perspective
Light Source Connected Computer Data Storage Remote Monitoring and Analysis System Complexity ESG Perspective
Company Profiles
Agilent Technologies Inc. BD Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Bruker Carl Zeiss AG Danaher Corp. Evident Nikon Instruments Inc. Revvity Sartorius AG Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN16092024004107003653ID1108677556
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.