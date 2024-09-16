The global market for live cell imaging was valued at $2.6 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% to reach approximately $4.3 billion by the end of 2029.

The major factor contributing to the growth of the market is the rising adoption of various screening technologies in research and development activities. The rapid adoption of live cell imaging technology in the pharmaceutical industry and at academic research centers underscores the importance of this information-rich screening tool. The imaging of cell function has become increasingly important to understanding the underlying functional biology associated with new therapeutic targets.

Demand for improved technologies for cell research, government support, the emergence of advanced informatics solutions and rising industry interest in better screening systems are driving demand for live cell imaging from fully automated screening laboratories.

Technological developments in biological research and the discovery of more effective therapies for the treatment of human disease are fueling the growth of the market. Live cell imaging systems have continually evolved with improvements that have enabled them to meet user demands of greater flexibility and the growing requirements of assays involving complex cellular disease models. Increasing drug discovery R&D globally, increasing investments and introducing advanced imaging instruments are the other drivers of the live cell imaging market.

Report Scope

This report covers the worldwide market for live cell imaging, which consists of various instruments, consumables, software and services offered by companies operating in the market. Based on components, the market is divided into instruments and software, consumables and services. By technology, the market is segmented into time-lapse microscopy, fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP), high-content screening (HCS) and other technologies.

Based on end users, it is divided into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes and contract research organizations.

The report also covers supply chain analysis, innovative research, opportunities within the market and profiles of leading companies in the live cell imaging industry.

The Report Includes



54 data tables and 37 additional tables

An overview of the current and potential global markets for live cell imaging technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, estimates for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis based on components, technology, end-user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, the global supply chain and the expected impact of macroeconomic factors

Analysis of the current state of live cell imaging devices, their application in cell labs, and the technologies used in the devices to address specific research needs

Overview of ESG developments and sustainability trends, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices

Insight into the current industry structure, including company revenue share analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and venture funding Company profiles including, Danaher Corp., Zeiss Group, Nikon Instruments Inc., Evident, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes:

