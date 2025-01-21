Qatar continues humanitarian support to Syria with latest aid delivery

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, January 21, 2025, an aircraft from the Qatari lands at Damascus International Airport, delivering 28 tons of food supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD). This humanitarian aid is part of Qatar’s ongoing efforts to support the Syrian people amid ongoing challenges.



The delivery marks the seventh flight to land at Damascus International Airport as part of Qatar’s continuous air bridge. Qatar maintains this air bridge to deliver essential supplies to Syria, demonstrating strong solidarity and support for the Syrian people in their time of need.



This shipment is the twelfth aircraft sent under the Qatari air bridge, further showing Qatar’s interest in addressing the humanitarian situation in Syria. The delivery of food supplies is part of Qatar’s broader efforts to provide aid in various sectors, ensuring that people in need receive vital resources, especially during these difficult times.



This ongoing humanitarian effort highlights Qatar’s commitment to supporting Syria and its people, providing immediate relief and fostering long-term cooperation and solidarity in times of crisis. The Qatar Fund for Development plays a key role in coordinating this assistance, demonstrating the importance of international collaboration in providing essential support.

