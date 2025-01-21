Maha Govt Signs 18 Mous For Investment Proposals Worth Rs 4,99,321 Cr In Davos

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) The Maharashtra on Tuesday signed 18 MoUs with proposals worth Rs 4,99,321 crore in the field of steel, metals, energy, infrastructure, cement, Lithium-Ion Batterie and Solar Modules in the presence of Chief Devendra Fadnavis and senior government officers at the sidelines of World Economic Forum summit at Davos.

Of the Rs 4,99,321 crore, JSW will invest a record Rs 3 lakh crore for Maharashtra's Green Transformation. Fadnavis said,“The MoU signed today paves the way for Maharashtra's comprehensive growth and development.”

Fadnavis in his post on X said:“Extremely happy to witness the historic Rs 3,00,000 crore MoU signing between Govt of Maharashtra & JSW Group, with an employment generation of 10,000 in the regions of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Gadchiroli, and Nagpur. Very much thankful to Sajjan Jindal ji for being a part of this historic moment at Davos, which will give a huge boost to Maharashtra's industrial environment. It will give a big boost to Maharashtra's industrial environment. The areas of this investment like Renewable Energy, Infrastructure, Cement, Lithium-Ion Batteries, and Solar Modules will play a huge role in our mission 'Green Maharashtra.”

The government signed a MoU with Waaree Energy with a total investment of Rs 30,000 crore in green energy and solar components. it will create 7,500 jobs. The company chairman Hitesh Joshi was present.

The government inked an MoU with Blackstone-Panchshil Realty for an investment of Rs 25,000 crore for the development of the data centre. It will generate 500 jobs. Further, Blackstone will invest Rs 25,000 crore in Information Technology in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It will create 1,000 jobs.

The government signed an MoU with ZR2 Group for investment worth Rs 17,500 crore in automobiles and EVs in the Pune region to generate 4,000 jobs.

The state government and Balasore Alloys Ltd signed an MoU for investment of Rs 17,000 crore in steel and metals. The venture will generate 3,200 jobs. The company was represented by Satish Kaushik at the time of the signing of the MoU.

The state government and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd signed a MoU for investment worth Rs 16,500 crore in the defence sector. It will generate 2,450 jobs. The company was represented by Sateesh Seth.

Viraj Profiles Pvt Ltd and the state government inked an MoU for the investment of Rs 12,000 crore in steel and metals to generate 3,500 jobs. Neeraj Raja Kochhar, Chairman and MD of Viraj Profiles was present at the time of the signing of the MoU.

Avani Power Batteries will make an investment of Rs 10,521 crore in electronics to generate 5,000 jobs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. H2e Power will invest 10,750 crore in green energy to create 1,850 jobs in Pune region.

The government inked an MoU with Welspun for investment worth Rs 8,500 crore in logistics to generate 17,300 jobs. Essar in partnership with Blue Energy will invest Rs 8,000 crore in green energy to create 2,000 jobs.

Kalyani Group will invest Rs 5,250 crore in defence, steel and EV. It will create 4,000 jobs. The MoU was signed in the presence of Fadnavis and Vice-Chairman & Joint MD of Bharat Forge Limited Amit Kalyani.

“Thank you Amit Kalyani for joining this MoU signing at Davos! This investment is special because it is coming to Gadchiroli, which will give better lives to so many,” said the Chief Minister.

Gensol will invest Ra 4,000 crore in electronics in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to create 500 jobs.

The government inked an MoU with & El Mont for the investment of Rs 2,000 crore in infrastructure. It will generate 5,000 jobs. The company director Kabir Bhandari was present.

BookMyShow will make an investment of Rs 1,700 crore in the entertainment sector to generate 500 jobs.

Further, the government signed a MoU with Tembo for an investment worth Rs 1,000 crore in the defence sector. It will create 300 jobs. The company director Shabbir Merchant was present on the occasion.

The government also inked an MoU with AB InBev in the F&B segment for investment worth Rs 750 crore. Kartikeya Sharma, President, of India and South East Asia of AB InBev was present on the occasion.

Bisleri International will invest Rs 250 crore in food and beverages in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to create 600 jobs. The MoU signed today paves the way for Maharashtra's comprehensive growth and development.