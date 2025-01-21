Abu Dhabi To Be The World's First Fully AI-Native Government Across All Digital Services By 2027

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Abu Dhabi has announced the“Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027,” advancing the emirate's transformation towards an AI-powered government. Implemented by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) in collaboration with Abu Dhabi government entities, the strategy aims to position the emirate as a global leader in AI-driven government and will allocate AED13 billion through 2025-2027 to foster innovation and adoption in the emirate.







The strategy aims to establish a robust digital infrastructure, creating a flexible and scalable foundation to achieve 100% adoption of sovereign cloud computing for government operations and digitising and automating 100% of processes. It also includes the development of a unified digital enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, streamlining processes and enhancing productivity and efficiency.

As part of the AI for All programme under the strategy, the Abu Dhabi government is investing in training and empowering its citizens in AI applications. Additionally, over 200 innovative AI solutions will be implemented across government services, solidifying Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for AI-driven innovation. The strategy also promotes the development of robust digital guidelines and frameworks to ensure the highest cybersecurity standards to anticipate and address future challenges efficiently.





His Excellency Ahmed Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), said:“The Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027 reflects our leadership's vision of being an AI-native government, seamlessly integrating AI across all government systems for a future that is proactive, agile and fully technology-enabled. By incorporating AI, cloud technologies, and data-driven insights into our government's DNA, we will transform public service delivery, optimise government operations, and drive sustainable economic growth.”

The Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy builds on over a decade of digital evolution, progressing from e-government to smart and now to AI-powered services for citizens, residents, and businesses across sectors.

Recent initiatives such as the third evolution of the TAMM platform, TAMM 3.0 and the Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience, pave the way for next-generation digital solutions and technologies rooted in AI, sustainability, cloud computing, and data analytics.

The strategy is anticipated to contribute over AED24 billion to Abu Dhabi's GDP by 2027 and create more than 5,000 employment opportunities supporting Emiratisation efforts.

Through key initiatives, including partnerships with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence for upskilling, the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) for large language models, and G42 for AI infrastructure development, and other global partners, Abu Dhabi is cementing its status as a global hub for digital governance and sustainable development.

About DGE :

The Department of Government Enablement (DGE) is enabling Abu Dhabi government entities to unlock their potential and shape the government of the future. DGE provides next-generation government services via effortless customer experiences and formulates policies and frameworks to enable a streamlined, resilient, and fully technology-empowered government that can best support government entities, citizens, and residents with seamless and customer-centric service delivery.

DGE was established in 2023, bringing multiple government entities under one organisation: the Department of Government Support, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Human Resources Authority, Abu Dhabi School of Government, TAMM, and Mawaheb, with the Statistics Center Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity. DGE leads the digital transformation for the Abu Dhabi Government.