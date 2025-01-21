First Two January 6 Capitol Attack Prisoners Walk Free Following Donald Trump's Pardon

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two brothers convicted in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack were the first rioters to be released after receiving pardons from President Donald on Monday, as [per a news report.

Release hours after Trump's pardon

Andrew and Matthew Valentin, from Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, were freed from the Central Detention Facility in Washington, D.C., just before midnight, according to a report in The New York Post. The release came hours after Trump signed a sweeping pardon for approximately 1,500 individuals involved in the Capitol insurrection .

White House calls pardon a“monumental moment”

Paul Ingrassia, the White House liaison to the Justice Department, confirmed the pardons, calling it a "monumental moment in our history." He added, "This injustice is ending in America tonight and this dark chapter in our country's history is coming to an end."

Trump fulfills promise with pardons and commutations

Trump issued the pardons shortly after being sworn into office , for individuals convicted of offenses related to the Capitol riot. He also commuted 14 prison sentences, fulfilling a long-standing promise to release what he called“our great hostages.” Trump had previously criticised the legal treatment of January 6 rioters , describing their trials and sentences as unfair and harsh.

Rioting following Trump's election claims

The rioters stormed the Capitol after Trump , in the final days of his first term, claimed the 2020 presidential election had been“stolen” from him. The violent attack disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. The Justice Department later charged 1,583 individuals in connection with the riot.

Valentin brothers' sentences and roles in Capitol riot

The Valentin brothers were among the most recent individuals sentenced for their involvement. Matthew Valentin, 32, had pleaded guilty to two felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, while his younger brother, Andrew Valentin, 27, admitted to assaulting officers with a deadly weapon. They were each sentenced to two and a half years in prison, according to a report in the Pocono Record. Neither entered the Capitol building but both were involved in violent clashes with law enforcement outside.