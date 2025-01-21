Kuwait Amir Expresses Consolations To Turkish President Over Deadly Fire

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Tuesday addressed a cable of condolences to Turkish President recep Tayyib Erdogan on human losses in the fire that broke out at a resort in the town of Bolu. His Highness the Amir prayed for souls of the and wished the quick recovery. (end) aib

