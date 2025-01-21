HIL 2024-25: UP Rudras Secure 2-0 Win Over Team Gonasika, Claim Top Spot

(MENAFN- IANS) Rourkela, Jan 21 (IANS) Goals by Tanguy Cosyns and Kane Russell helped the UP Rudras put up a clinical display to to a 2-0 win against Team Gonasika and climb to the top of the Hockey India League (HIL) standings here on Tuesday. Cosyns scored the opening goal in the 37th minute while Russell struck in the 40th minute and did the trick for the UP Rudras at the Birsa Munda here on Tuesday.

The first quarter was a cagey affair as neither team created a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Both teams made numerous circle entries but neither found the finishing touch as the quarter ended on a goalless note.

Team Gonasika won the first penalty corner of the match in the 18th minute when Araijeet Hundal found an opposition defender's foot with some clever stickwork. However, James Mazarelo made a fine save to fend off Victor Charlet's drag-flick and thwart away the danger.

The UP Rudras, led by Indian forward Hardik Singh, found their footing in the second quarter as they won four penalty corners. The first one came after Gurjot Singh raced into the circle and looked for a pass, but won a penalty corner in the process. Russel took the drag-flicking duties but found no way past a determined Oliver Payne in the Team Gonasika goal.

Payne remained a force to reckon with between the sticks as the scoreline remained 0-0 at the halfway mark. The UP Rudras had three more penalty corners than Team Gonasika, while the latter made more circle penetrations, but neither team found the elusive goal.

Team Gonasika had a chance to find the opener in the 33rd minute when Charlet threaded a brilliant pass into the circle for Amir Ali, who won a penalty corner after being tripped. However, Charlet simply couldn't get his stick on the ball as he miss-hit the drag-flick.

The UP Rudras finally broke the deadlock in the 37th minute via a well-worked penalty corner variation. Russel received the push and slipped it backward for Cosyns, who had ample time before unleashing a powerful strike that gave the UP Rudras a 1-0 lead.

Team Gonasika came within inches of equalizing in the next minute but were undone by a superb goal-line save from Floris Wortelboer.

The UP Rudras won back-to-back penalty corners soon after at the other end and the second of those saw them propel to a 2-0 lead. Russell's fiery drag-flick in the 40th minute took a touch off goalkeeper Suraj Karkera's left glove before landing up in the net. With a second goal to their name, the UP Rudras were firmly in control of the game.

They nearly had three on the board as James Albery found himself in a 1v1 position with just the goalkeeper to beat in the 57th minute, but Suraj was up to the mark this time and did well to close down the angle. The UP Rudras' defence held on for the final 15 minutes to seal a comfortable 2-0 win, which propelled them to the top of the points table.