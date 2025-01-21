'They Will Eat Beef As...': Tamilisai Soundararajan Defends IIT Madras Director's Cow Urine Comment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan questioned the rationale behind dietary choices in India, particularly in relation to beef consumption and the use of cow urine, known as Gomutra. In an apparent defense of IIT Madras Director's statements on cow urine, the BJP leader remarked,“If eating beef is right, then why not Gomutra?”, according to India Today report.

Tamilisai Soundararajan's remarks come in the wake of a controversial statement made by the director of IIT Madras, who claimed that cow urine possesses medicinal properties.

| Viral Video: IIT Madras chief says gomutra anti-bacterial, has digestive benefit| Cow urine replaces pesticide in Sikkim farms

His comments were met with backlash from various political factions, prompting Soundararajan to defend the traditional beliefs surrounding cow products. She emphasised that these practices are rooted in Indian culture and should not be dismissed lightly.

The controversy began when Kamakoti, speaking at an event, shared an anecdote about a sanyasi treating his father's severe fever with cow urine.“A sanyasi came when [Appa] was having a severe fever and was thinking of calling a doctor. I forgot the sanyasi's name, but he said 'Gomuthran pinami. He then immediately drank cow urine, and in 15 minutes, the fever subsided,” Kamakoti said. He added that cow urine possesses anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antifungal properties and could help treat stomach irritable syndrome.

| Karnataka Congress workers 'purify' Vidhana Soudha with cow urine

Defending his remarks, Kamakoti cited research to support his claims.“I will forward five research papers done in America where it's scientifically proven that cow urine has beneficial elements. It's justified scientifically,” he stated.

However, Kamakoti's comments drew sharp criticism from political leaders. Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram dismissed the claims as“pseudoscience,” tweeting,“Peddling pseudoscience by IIT Madras Director is most unbecoming.” DMK senior leader TKS Elangovan echoed similar sentiments, saying,“See, he is not a doctor. Even doctors won't prescribe this. No one will say drink cow urine to cure ailments. I request PM Modi to transfer him to AIIMS instead of IIT.”

The issue of beef consumption has been a contentious topic in India, particularly among Hindu communities that consider cows sacred. The BJP has often been associated with promoting policies against cow slaughter and beef consumption, which has led to significant political discourse. Soundararajan's statement appears to challenge those who advocate for beef consumption while simultaneously dismissing traditional uses of cow products like Gomutra.