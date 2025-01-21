NMDC Energy Inaugurates Advanced Fabrication Yard In Saudi Arabia To Drive Regional Growth

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

400,000 sqm Ras Al Khair yard will deepen NMDC Energy's project portfolio to meet increasing regional and demand.

The state-of-the-art yard will provide offshore facilities fabrication as well as onshore modularization.



NMDC Energy have been awarded multiple projects worth billions of dollars by since the long-term agreement with Aramco was signed in 2016. Yard part of wider strategy to support to deliver positive economic impact in KSA with the Kingdom now responsible for 38% of NMDC Energy's total revenue.

Abu Dhabi, UAE:January 2025 – NMDC Energy PJSC (ADX: NMDCENR), a provider of engineering, procurement and construction services for offshore and onshore energy clients, and a majority-owned subsidiary of NMDC Group PJSC (ADX: NMDC), has inaugurated an advanced fabrication yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia, representing the next phase of its strategic regional and global growth for the company. Equipped with the latest features in automation and digitalization, it also incorporates the latest fabrication processes.

The 400,000 sqm state-of-the-art yard, part of the Ras Al Khair Special Economic Zone, will provide offshore facilities fabrication as well as onshore modularization.

In the attendance of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Eastern Province, the yard was officially inaugurated at the iktva Forum & Exhibition 2025, at the Dhahran Expo between 13 and 16 January 2025.





The fabrication yard will form part of an end-to-end solution in a wider a maritime and offshore cluster which is designed to support the energy industry. NMDC Energy will provide productive and safe facilities, and it will embed the latest technologies to deliver efficiencies.

Over the past five years, NMDC Energy has reinjected billions of dollars into the Saudi economy and industry, to support positive economic impact in Saudi Arabia, leading to NMDC Energy's current In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) score of 39% in 2025. Saudi Arabia now accounts for 38% of NMDC Energy's total revenue, reflecting the depth of the organization's activities in the country. The company also plans to continue its support through localization efforts including the Ras Al Khair yard, and developing its capabilities and operations, in order to raise its iktva score to 51% by 2028.

In 2016, NMDC Energy entered into a long-term agreement for offshore development with Aramco. Work under that agreement supports the company's expansion plans and commitment to Saudi workforce development. Under this agreement, projects were completed with a total scope that includes 42 decks, 54 jackets, over 100 km of pipelines, and over 320 km of subsea cables.

H.E. Mohamed Hamad Ghanem Hamad Almehairi, Chairman of NMDC Energy, said:“The inauguration of Ras Al Khair represents a bold and exciting new chapter for energy cooperation for both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which will bring vast tangible benefits to both nations. We're proud that NMDC Energy will serve as an engine of economic development by powering priority industries, enabling businesses, and advancing solutions across the energy value chain. We foresee vast opportunities to collaborate and to pursue projects in areas that will maximize the value of the resources in both our nations, as well as ensure that the UAE and KSA remain leaders in the regional energy transition.”

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, CEO of NMDC Group, said:“Saudi Arabia is pushing forward at a relentless speed to develop efficient, competitive, and responsive port and manufacturing ecosystems that will enhance the nation's economic growth to ensure it keeps pace with global developments. At NMDC, we're playing a pivotal role in these efforts, and we're helping to strengthen UAE-KSA collaboration across vital sectors.”

He went on to say:“We understand that energy, logistics, and manufacturing touch every aspect of the economy and society. These sectors link producers to markets, workers to jobs, and vocational trainees to institutes, and more importantly they link Saudi Arabia to the rest of the world. With Ras Al Khair, NMDC Energy is helping to strengthen these vital links, and we're playing a prominent role in ensuring that KSA remains plugged into the global marketplace.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, commented:“At NMDC Energy we understand that the essence of Saudi Vision 2030 is that it seeks a strong, thriving and stable Saudi Arabia. That's why we're looking forward to bringing 51 years of experience to create new opportunities for prosperity for both KSA and the UAE, as well as supporting new and existing clients across the wider region.”

He added,“Our long-term agreement with Aramco offers the potential to accelerate growth and to create new opportunities, benefiting both our countries as well as the wider region. Through our projects and collaborations in Ras Al Khair, we can build upon Saudi's national priorities by helping to diversify the national economy, creating skilled jobs and harnessing the full potential of the skilled labor force.”

Saudi Arabia has been a strong supporter for this ambitious, large-scale project, which opens a new phase for UAE-KSA economic collaboration. Several key stakeholders in Saudi Arabia have played a role in the development of NMDC Energy's yard, such as Aramco, the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), and both the Ministry of Energy and Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia. NMDC Energy's Ras Al Khair yard will encourage industry by serving as an engine for growth, investment, trade, and employment within the Ras Al Khair region and beyond.