BWI Group Krosno Plant Is Celebrating Its 80Th Anniversary

Krasno, September 12th, Patrice Columbus, President Europe and Senior Vice President Global Management, BWI Group, attended the 80th anniversary celebration of the Krasno production site with the management of the European region of BWI

Patrice Colomb, President Europe and Senior Vice President Global Chain Management, BWI Group, planting the commemorative tree with colleagues and guests

On September 12th, at Krasno, Poland, BWI Group held a presentation during the 80th anniversary celebration of its Krasno plant, showcasing products and technologies applied in different branded vehicle models

KROSNO, POLAND, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 12th, current and former employees, BWI Group management, and invited guests took part in a celebration for the 80th anniversary of the shock absorber factory in Krosno. The plant is today not only one of the largest production facility in the BWI Group, but is also, with impressive statistics and decades of experience, a proven and reliable partner supplying the global automotive industry with innovative suspension solutions.“Our strength comes from the values we stay aligned with. Innovation, quality and customer care are the pillars on which we have built our reputation”. – says Dariusz Kucza, Plant Director.80 Years of HistoryThe beginning of the plant dates back to 1944. After years of wartime turmoil, workers returned to the destroyed rubber factory to restore production and revive the spirit of industry, so much needed in Poland at that time. Initially, the activity was focused on the repair of agricultural equipment. By the end of the 1950s, the Polish government decided to narrow down production to the manufacturing of spring elements for motorcycles and telescopic shock absorbers. In 1958, the Krosno factory produced its first shock absorber, and in 1969 the site was officially named POLMO. In 1997, the American Company Delphi Automotive Systems took over the facility. Under this new name, the Krosno plant acquired new customers and modernized its production processes. The development and strengthening of the plant continued with a redoubled intensity once BWI Group became the new owner of the site in 2009.New challenges80 years of existence makes the Krosno factory not only a witness of history, but also shows the transformation that Poland went through over the last eight decades. During the post-war period, there was significant demand for reviving industry, while facing a lack of resources and tools necessary for an efficient operation. Then came the time of privatization of the industry by the end of the 20th century, when foreign capital and modern technology entered Polish industry. Today, in the hands of BWI Group, the manufacturing facility has opened a new chapter with operation based on Manufacturing 4.0 solutions, the highest quality standards and the newly adopted Sustainability policy. In this regard, the plant began its transformation last year towards a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions, as well as a 15 percent reduction in production waste by the end of 2024.Today's Products and CustomersThe factory is currently supplying automotive suspension components to major OEMs, including various shock absorbers and struts, controlled dampers such as MagneRide® dampers, Semi-Active Roll Control systems, Magneto-Rheological engine mounts, but also Electronic Control Units and sensors, which enhances the BWI Group's ability to develop electronics and electrical architecture. Krosno is currently delivering to 46 customers in 97 locations worldwide. Among these customers are BMW, Stellantis, Ford, GM, Audi, Volvo, VW, Ferrari and Lamborghini.The plant in Krosno is one of the largest employers in the Sub-Carpathian region, and its long history makes it also one of the most recognizable and significant industry giants of the Polish economy. With more than 300 million units produced since its opening, the plant has not only gone through the history of industrial development in Poland, but also contributed to it.“None of our successes would have been possible without the people who made and make this plant. Let me express my sincere gratitude to all employees, both those who have been with us for years and those who have joined us recently. It is their hard work, commitment and loyalty that are the foundations of our success.” – adds Plant Director Dariusz Kucza expressing his gratitude towards the Staff.

