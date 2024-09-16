Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Explore Business Opportunities In B2B Meetings
Date
9/16/2024 6:09:35 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
A delegation of around 20 Ukrainian entrepreneurs visited
Azerbaijan for a business exchange meeting with local entrepreneurs
and business associations, Azernews reports.
Hosted by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency
(SMB), the event featured key speakers including Yuriy Gusev, the
Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sergey Gaidachuk, President of
CEO Club London, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the SMB Board, and
Zohrab Gadirov, Deputy Executive Director of AZPROMO.
The meeting provided insights into Azerbaijan's business and
investment landscape, along with details on support measures
available for entrepreneurs. Opportunities for collaboration
between Azerbaijani and Ukrainian businesses were also
discussed.
The event included B2B meetings between entrepreneurs from both
nations, fostering direct dialogue on potential partnerships and
investments.
