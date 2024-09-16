VMS General Trading LLC- Announces Exclusive Special Sale On Soft Drinks In The UAE

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai- UAE | 16 Sep 2024: Leading soft drinks suppliers in the UAE, VMS General Trading LLC is thrilled to announce a special sale on an extensive range of soft drinks. From 16 Sep to 25 Sep, customers across the UAE can enjoy unbeatable discounts on top soft drink brands, including Coca Cola, Pepsi, Sprite, 7up and much more.



As one of the foremost soft drinks suppliers in the UAE, VMS General Trading LLC is committed to offering a diverse selection of beverages to cater to the tastes of our customers. Whether you're planning a family gathering, stocking up for a business event, or just refreshing your daily beverage stock, this sale is the perfect opportunity to get your favorite soft drinks at amazing prices.



"We are excited to offer our customers this limited-time sale on some of the most popular soft drinks available in the UAE," said Vijay Kalwani, Managing Director at VMS General Trading LLC. "As trusted soft drinks suppliers in the UAE, we pride ourselves on delivering value and variety to our customers, and this sale is another step in that direction."



Promotion Details:



Discounts: Up to 30% off on select soft drink brands

Availability: Sale valid across all VMS outlets and online

Duration: [16 Sep] to [25 Sep]

Brands Included: Coca Cola, Thumps up, Sprite and much more.

About VMS General Trading LLC:

VMS is a leading provider of beverages and a trusted partner among soft drinks suppliers in the UAE. With a comprehensive range of international and local brands, we aim to satisfy the diverse tastes of consumers throughout the UAE.



For more information, please visit [] or contact [+971 50 571 8599 | WhatsApp: +971 52 109 4356].

Company :-VMS General Trading LLC

User :- Vijay Kalwani

Email :...

Mobile:- +971 50 571 8599

Url :-