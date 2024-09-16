Doha Women Forum 2024: Investing In Women For Peace, Security And Inclusion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Women Forum is set to host its 7th edition under the theme 'Invest in Women: The Path for Peace, Security, and Inclusion,' highlighting the important role women have in strengthening the global community.

Dubbed the largest event for women in Doha, the forum will feature many prominent leaders, entrepreneurs, and educators on September 21 and 22 at The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa in Doha, said the organisers yesterday.

“This year's theme highlights the immense impact of investing in women, and we look forward to fostering meaningful conversations that drive change for future generations,” said the Founder of Doha Women Forum Conchita Ponce addressing a press conference.

She added that the Forum has had a significant impact over the years by connecting and empowering women.

This year, the Doha Women Forum will feature 30 speakers including Director of Digital Innovation Department, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Eman Al Kuwari; CEO of Enbat Holdings, Ghanim Al Sulaiti; and renowned Qatari composer, songwriter, and symphonic artist Dana Al Fardan across several panels. These discussions will explore the challenges and opportunities facing women and seek strategies to advance their participation.

Panel discussions will be a highlight of the forum, addressing a diverse array of topics. These include women in leadership, women in STEM fields, women entrepreneurs, women's health and well-being, women as global citizens, women's education, and the role of technology in empowering women.

Iberdrola Innovation Middle East is the 'Strategic Partner' at the forum reaffirming its commitment to empowering women will co-hosting a segment titled 'STEMinism: Celebrating Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.' The discussion will address challenges and opportunities for women in STEM, share success stories, and explore strategies to create inclusive environments that empower future women leaders.

It will feature Data Analyst at Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, Loujaien Elsherbiny; Research and Development Executive Director at Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute, Dr. Veronica Bermudez; Assistant Professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Dr. Selma Awadallah; Business Development and Digital Strategy Director at Ooredoo Group, Fuencisla Merino.

“As part of Iberdrola Innovation Middle East's commitment to being an active and supportive member of the Qatari community, we are proud to contribute to local initiatives. By supporting efforts like the Doha Women Forum 2024, we not only contribute to gender equality but also strengthen Qatar's innovation ecosystem and strive to spotlight and empower women in STEM, helping to build a more inclusive and sustainable future for all,” said Managing Director of Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, Santiago Banales.

He will also moderate in a Fireside Chat discussion 'Technology and Innovation: Empowering Women in the Digital Age,” during the 7th Doha Women Forum. The forum also provides a mix of cultural experiences, networking chances, and interesting talks. The programme features a fashion show by Istituto Di Moda Burgo from Qatar and a networking reception to help people connect.