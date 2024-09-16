Qatar To Face Favourites Poland In World Championship Group

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Asian heavyweights Qatar are up against formidable opponents in the Group stage of the 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball World Championship, the draw revealed yesterday.

Drawn into Pool B alongside three-time champions Poland, the Netherlands, and Romania, Qatar will make their second appearance at the global volleyball fiesta in Pasay and Quezon City, in the Philippines from September 12 to 28, 2025.

World No.1 Poland, champions at the 1974, 2014, and 2018 tournaments, will be making their 18th appearance, while the Netherlands, the runners-up in the 1994 edition, will compete for the 14th time. Romania, a two-time runners-up (1956 and 1966) complete Pool B, one of the eight pools confirmed during the draw ceremony held in Manila.

Qatar, who clinched the bronze medal at the last Asian Men's Championships in 2023, will be looking to secure a spot in the next round, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout stages.

The Championship draw has pitted several strong opponents against each other in highly competitive pools.

Pool A sees hosts Philippines compete against four-time Asian champions Iran, Egypt, and Tunisia.

At the same time, Pool C features defending Olympic champions France alongside two-time South American champions Argentina, Finland and South Korea.

Pool D pits former champions and World No.3 United States against two-time runners-up Cuba, Portugal, and Colombia.

Pool E will see World No.4 Slovenia facing former title winners Germany, Bulgaria, and Chile, while Pool F includes holders Italy battle against Ukraine, Belgium, and Algeria.

Pool G is led by the reigning Asian title holders Japan competing with Canada, Turkiye, and Libya.

The last group, Pool H also promises thrilling battles with three-time title winners Brazil competing against Serbia, Czechia, and China, rounding up the 32-team draw.

This will be the first time the Philippines staging the prestigious tournament with two world-class venues, Smart Arena Coliseum and the SM Mo Arena, both located in the heart of Manila, declared ready to host the exciting action.