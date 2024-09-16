Harris Condemns Assassination Attempt On Trump: 'Political Violence Has No Place'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Kamala Harris, the candidate for the U.S. presidential election, condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. In her post on X, Harris wrote,“I'm glad is safe. There is no place for violence in America.”

Harris expressed her deep concern over the potential assassination attempt on the former president of the United States.

Security officials in Palm Beach, where Trump resides in Florida, announced the arrest of a suspect. They stated that a gunman was found hiding in bushes near a course, where Secret Service agents spotted the barrel of his rifle.

Kamala Harris thanked the U.S. Secret Service for their swift action.

According to reports, U.S. security officers engaged in a confrontation with the armed man, firing at least four shots. The gunman abandoned his weapon, two backpacks, and other belongings before fleeing in a black Nissan.

An eyewitness took photos of the armed man, his vehicle, and its license plate. Authorities used this information to locate the vehicle and arrest the suspect.

Ric Bradshaw, the Palm Beach Police Chief, confirmed,“We currently have someone in custody.”

Police stated that during the shooting, the former president was about 400 to 500 yards (around 350 to 450 meters) away from the gunman, and an AK-47 rifle was found at the scene.

Following the incident, Trump's campaign released a statement confirming his safety.

Previously, on July 13, Trump was shot in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania but survived the attack. In that incident, one person attending the rally lost their life, and the attacker, a 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

On July 17, the Politico news website reported that U.S. intelligence has evidence that the Iranian government is actively planning to assassinate Trump ahead of the election.

This series of events highlights the increasing threats high-profile political figures face in the U.S. As election campaigns intensify, so does the importance of ensuring security for candidates and their teams.

