Umerov Discusses Development Of Ukrainian Defense Industry With Polish Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski have discussed the role of the Polish side in the development of the Ukrainian defense industry, including the possibility of attracting EU resources.

In a post on his Faceboo page, Umerov said that during the meeting with the Polish delegation, constructive discussions were held regarding the next steps to enhance collaboration.

“The Russians are modernizing their instruments of terror, so Ukraine must strengthen its capabilities to prevent Russian strikes. Increasing the production of domestic weapons is one of our main tasks,” Umerov said.

He emphasized that Ukrainian-made weapons have already shown their effectiveness, hitting targets almost 2,500 kilometers deep into enemy territory.

Umerov said that to realize its significant industrial potential, Ukraine needs sufficient funding.

“A number of flexible investment models for the Ukrainian defense industry have already been established, and we are ready to consider all potential formats of joint financing for defense enterprises,” the Defense Minister said.

Together with his team, he briefed the Polish delegation on the latest developments on the battlefield. He also expressed his gratitude for the visit and the comprehensive support provided by Poland to Ukraine to repel Russian aggression.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that the country would allocate EUR 100 million for the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Ukrainian army.