UC Developments Partners With Mido To Sponsor The Maker Football Academy

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) UC Developments has signed a cooperation agreement to sponsor The Maker Academy, supporting and nurturing rare sports talents in Egypt. This partnership was with Ahmed Hossam“Mido”, the founder and supervisor of the academy, as part of UC's social responsibility.

Hadi Hamdi, the company's CEO, said during a press held on the sidelines of the protocol signing that, under this agreement, the company will sponsor the academy. The academy's primary goal is to discover talents and take on the responsibility of physically and mentally training them to prepare for international professionalism.

He also announced plans to establish a branch of the academy within the company's residential project Suli Golf Residence, the first golf compound in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

Hamdy emphasized that focusing on sports from an early age leads to the development of a physically and mentally healthy generation, which is why the state has significantly increased its support for young talents in various sports. This motivated UC to play its role in supporting and developing this vital sector.

He noted that the company plans to explore other sports and sectors, including industry and education, to enhance its role in building society in the future.

Hamdi pointed out that since its inception in the Egyptian market, the company has focused on providing exceptional, innovative, and unique services to its clients, along with delivering diverse real estate projects in prime locations to diversify its investment portfolio.

The company currently has four mixed-use projects in the NAC, including residential, administrative, hotel, and medical units: Uni Tower 1, Uni Tower 2, East Tower, and Suli. The company is also preparing to announce its fifth project in New Cairo in the last quarter of 2024, as part of its strategic expansion plan in the Egyptian market.

Ahmed Hossam, founder and president of The Maker Academy, stated that the academy is a comprehensive program and project that nurtures talents from all governorates of Egypt, offering them a training, educational, nutritional, and cultural system designed to build minds capable of achieving global professionalism.

The focus is on developing young football talents, but the scope goes beyond mere skill enhancement. The academy works on developing all aspects of the individual, using various methods to influence the player's mindset, making them ready for a professional career. This is done in collaboration with top international experts in medical, physical, psychological, and cultural fields to form a mindset that prepares players for professional careers and helps them overcome obstacles that often prevent athletes from realizing their dream of playing for top global clubs, Hossam concluded.