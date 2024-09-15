Chain-Reaction Crash At Formula 2 In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A chain collision occurred during the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to "Report," five cars collided with each other at the start of the main race. Several of the cars were heavily damaged, leading to the deployment of a red flag and a subsequent pause in the race. Fortunately, no drivers were injured.

The drivers involved in the crash were Kush Maini from "Invicta Racing," Oliver Goethe from "MP Motorsport," Josep Maria Marti from "Campos Racing," Rafael Villa-Gomez from "Van Amersfoort Racing," and Niels Koolen from "AIX Racing." These drivers will not be able to continue the race.

The main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 15:00.