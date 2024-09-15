عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chain-Reaction Crash At Formula 2 In Baku

Chain-Reaction Crash At Formula 2 In Baku


9/15/2024 9:15:42 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A chain collision occurred during the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to "Report," five cars collided with each other at the start of the main race. Several of the cars were heavily damaged, leading to the deployment of a red flag and a subsequent pause in the race. Fortunately, no drivers were injured.

The drivers involved in the crash were Kush Maini from "Invicta Racing," Oliver Goethe from "MP Motorsport," Josep Maria Marti from "Campos Racing," Rafael Villa-Gomez from "Van Amersfoort Racing," and Niels Koolen from "AIX Racing." These drivers will not be able to continue the race.

The main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 15:00.

MENAFN15092024000195011045ID1108675494


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search