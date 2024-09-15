LYUDMYLA KICHENOK & JELENA OSTAPENKO BECOME FIRST DOUBLES TEAM TO QUALIFY FOR WTA FINALS RIYADH

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia [Thursday 12 September] - The WTA announced today that Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko have become the first doubles team to qualify for the WTA Finals Riyadh. This event will be hosted for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 2-9 November 2024. With just 50 days to go before the tournament commences, the anticipation is building with these exciting player announcements.



The Ukrainian - Latvian pairing currently occupy the top position on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard and will be making their second appearance together at the prestigious season-ending tournament, having reached the semifinals in 2022.



In addition, they finished as runners-up at the Australian Open at the beginning of year to kick off their campaign to qualify for the WTA Finals, and will be joined in Riyadh by PIF WTA World No.1 Iga Swiatek and US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka who have qualified in singles.



Tickets are now on sale for the WTA Finals Riyadh which takes place in just 50 days’ time from 2 – 9 November 2024. For more information on how to buy tickets, click here. The WTA Finals Riyadh is part of the STF’s strategy to inspire 1 million people into tennis by 2030, by creating more opportunities to play, follow and watch tennis at all levels. This follows the sport’s rapid growth in the Kingdom, with the number of tennis clubs increasing 146% since 2019, and over 14,000 female players in the country.



The 2024 WTA Finals features the top 8 singles and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, currently ranked first and second in the PIF WTA Rankings, have already secured their spots in the WTA Finals Riyadh. More announcements are set to come as excitement builds with just 50 days to go ahead of the tournament. This showcases the world’s best eight singles players and doubles teams competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy. Click here to see the latest PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard.





