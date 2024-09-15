stc hosts indoor planting workshop in collaboration with Alya Younes

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 14 September 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, hosted an indoor planting workshop at its headquarters in Olympia Tower in collaboration with Alya Younes who is also known through her social handle ‘Grow-It- Green’. The initiative comes as part of stc’s sustainability program “Small Move, Big Impact”, while aligning with the Company’s strategic direction to integrate environmentally conscious practices into its daily operations and community engagement.

The creative workshop, conducted in collaboration with and led by Alya Younes, explored various innovative techniques to agriculture, including organic farming methods suitable for Kuwait. Younes provided participants with practical knowledge on selecting resilient plants that can sustain the conditions in Kuwait, explained how to properly care for the plants, as well as an overview of the benefits of relying on self-grown produce as a sustainable food source. The on demand workshop held at stc training centers was a huge success and attended by a large number of participants who were interested in exploring and learning more about proper planting techniques.

stc highlighted in a statement that the initiative was organized with the aim of educating participants on the added benefits behind organic farming and self-grown produce. With the proper knowhow, individuals can play an active role in building a sustainable green environment in Kuwait. Additionally, the Company expressed that it highly values the importance of sustainability in both personal and business practices. This is why stc seeks to highlight such topics through various activities and collaborations with institutions and businesses across different sectors.

In addition to its role in promoting environmental consciousness, stc is dedicated to empowering young entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary opportunities and tools to grow their businesses. This workshop is one of many initiatives that demonstrate stc's role in enabling the next generation of entrepreneurs to innovate and thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace.





MENAFN15092024006699014497ID1108675449