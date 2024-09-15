This Engineer’s Day, students show unwavering trust in Casio calculators

(MENAFN- PR Pundit) New Delhi, 14th September 2024 – Guided by the global value proposition ‘Boost Your Curiosity’, Casio India, the country’s most cherished calculator brand, on the occasion of Engineer’s Day, embarked on a mission to connect with students from over 10 esteemed engineering colleges across the country. The goal was simple: to understand what simplifies their academic lives and calculations – and the resounding answer was Casio calculators.



Being the pioneering scientific calculator brand in the country, Casio India sought to engage with the young engineering student community. As the new admission season began, the Casio team visited several top engineering colleges, including IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, JNTU Hyderabad, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, MS Ramaiah University in Bengaluru among many others to understand from students about the various tools that enable them to streamline their engineering journey. Their mission was to engage with the Engineering community and at same time gauge the brand’s recognition among students, especially first-years’, and to explore the essential tools they rely on for academic success, which has been captured in a video montage.



Link to the video:



Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India said, “Curiosity has always been the cornerstone of Casio’s Education range. As a brand, it has been truly fascinating to connect with the young engineering community and learn how much they love using Casio calculators. Their trust inspires us to remain committed to empowering students with our intuitive and innovative Calculator range that in turn, support their academic journeys, ensuring that curiosity remains at the heart of their educational growth.



We’re thrilled to receive first-hand feedback on the Casio ClassWiz fx-991CW calculator, hearing that it has become a valuable tool in supporting students' academic journeys. Our endeavor is to always deliver best-in-class products, and we are committed to upholding the standards that Casio is known for.”



As part of this outreach, the Casio team also gathered feedback on the Casio ClassWiz fx-991CW, launched over 1.5 years ago. Since its release, the ClassWiz series has been globally revered for its user-friendly interface and expansive functionality. The fx-991CW redefines scientific calculations with its intuitive design and simplicity. It offers online visualization of equations via QR codes, enabling students to generate graphs and other visuals on smartphones and tablets.



The video showcases a candid conversation between the team and the students, where they share their experiences and the thrill of getting admitted into their dream colleges, along with the various trials and tribulations they witnessed along the journey. They also discuss the top tools they rely on to ease their daily tasks. Furthermore, the students highlight their favorite features from the Casio calculator range. The video also captures their reactions to the Casio ClassWiz fx-991CW calculator, once again demonstrating Casio’s dedication to its customers and commitment to delivering value through its products.







