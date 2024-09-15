What Would Parents Give Up For A Healthy Child?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Livy Beaner // SWNS

NEWS COPY W/ + INFOGRAPHIC

The majority of parents would give up social media, vacations for life and even their best friend-all for their child's well-being.

The survey of 2,000 parents of children aged 0–8 looked at what parents would be willing to give up if it meant their child was happy and healthy as the back to school season approaches, with the season's first colds and flus to follow.

If their child could be healthy mentally and emotionally, parents would be willing to give up social (76%), their smartphone (61%) and even electricity (39%).

Concerts (71%) and sporting events (71%) would also be off the table and 66% said they'd even give up trips and holidays for the peace of mind, knowing their child's wellbeing is in tip-top shape.

But activities weren't the only thing on the table. Respondents were also asked about the relationships they'd be willing to forgo. Many said they would give up their best friend (60%), living with their partner (41%), or the ability to talk to their own parents (40%) if it could somehow keep their child from coming down with any illnesses or ailments.





Taking things a step further, the average parent would be willing to go more than $30,000 in debt in order for their child to be treated quickly for a cold or the flu for the rest of their lives.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of TYLENOL , the survey moved from these hypothetical“what ifs” to explore what it is parents actually do to keep their child as happy and healthy as they can.

Almost two-thirds (63%) of parents said keeping their child healthy is their top priority during the back to school season.

This may be why a majority noted that, in addition to new supplies (85%) and new clothes (82%), medications (52%) and hand sanitizer (75%) are just as essential on the back-to-school shopping list.

The average parent reported thinking about ways to keep their child happy and healthy more than 16 times per day and two-thirds of parents are more concerned about their child getting sick during the back-to-school season than any other time during the year.

In fact, parents report losing an average of five hours of sleep per night caring for their child when they're sick.

“Looking at the data, it's clear American parents are willing to give up pretty much anything if they could ensure their children would always be in good health physically and emotionally,” said Dr. Mona Amin, TYLENOL brand partner, Pediatrician and mom.“With back-to-school right around the corner, the lengths parents have already reported they've gone to in preparation for cold and flu season is astonishing. When choosing the right medicines, it's important to pick trusted brands with historical reputations. Products that are dye-free and great tasting are a win-win for parents - ensuring you don't have to compromise between safety and your kid's willingness to take the medicine.”

When asked how often respondents go through their medicine cabinets, throwing out old, expired items and replenishing with new products, nearly three-quarters (72%) said they don't go longer than every few months and replenish an average of four times per year.

Two in five (41%) rarely find expired bottles; yet 10% admit that there's a bottle between three and six years old lurking in the back.

Parents keep their medicine cabinets readily stocked with pain relievers and fever reducers (81%), cold and flu medications (77%), a thermometer (73%), tissues (68%) and cough drops (57%).

Still, 71% have needed specific medications for their child within the last year and found that they didn't have it on-hand, and 38% of those parents went to several stores in order to find it.

In the case that all parents surveyed don't have the medicine they need, 37% said there is no limit to how far they'd travel to get that medication with one in 10 (11%) explicitly noting they'd drive more than 50 miles.

More than one-third (36%) would even be willing to travel to more than 10 different stores to find it for their child.

WHAT WOULD AMERICAN PARENTS GIVE UP FOR HEALTHY AND HAPPY CHILDREN?



Social Media - 76%

TV - 66%

Smartphone - 61%

Food Delivery Services - 61%

Friends - 60%

WiFi - 55%

Car - 45% Electricity - 39%

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 parents of kids ages 0-8; the survey was commissioned by TYLENOL and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between July 25 and July 31, 2024.

We are sourcing from a non-probability frame and the two main sources we use are:



Traditional online access panels - where respondents opt-in to take part in online market research for an incentive Programmatic - where respondents are online and are given the option to take part in a survey to receive a virtual incentive usually related to the online activity they are engaging in

Those who did not fit the specified sample were terminated from the survey. As the survey is fielded, dynamic online sampling is used, adjusting targeting to achieve the quotas specified as part of the sampling plan.

Regardless of which sources a respondent came from, they were directed to an Online Survey, where the survey was conducted in English; a link to the questionnaire can be shared upon request. Respondents were awarded points for completing the survey. These points have a small cash-equivalent monetary value.

Cells are only reported on for analysis if they have a minimum of 80 respondents, and statistical significance is calculated at the 95% level. Data is not weighted, but quotas and other parameters are put in place to reach the desired sample.

Interviews are excluded from the final analysis if they failed quality-checking measures. This includes:



Speeders: Respondents who complete the survey in a time that is quicker than one-third of the median length of interview are disqualified as speeders

Open ends: All verbatim responses (full open-ended questions as well as other please specify options) are checked for inappropriate or irrelevant text

Bots: Captcha is enabled on surveys, which allows the research team to identify and disqualify bots Duplicates: Survey software has“deduping” based on digital fingerprinting, which ensures nobody is allowed to take the survey more than once

It is worth noting that this survey was only available to individuals with internet access, and the results may not be generalizable to those without internet access.