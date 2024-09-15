Panama Seeks To Mitigate Environmental Damage In The Darien Jungle

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The of Panama has implemented a comprehensive action plan to protect the Darien National Park, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, an ecosystem that is home to unique biodiversity, and where the migratory flow has generated a significant impact on natural resources and the indigenous communities that live in the area.



“The migration phenomenon in Panama is complex and has significant repercussions, not only in the social and economic spheres, but also on natural resources. Deforestation, pollution and the alteration of ecosystems are some of the most serious effects caused by unplanned mass migration,” said Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro.



The actions implemented include: the creation of controlled migration routes to minimize the impact on ecologically sensitive areas, reforestation programs in the most affected areas, and clean-up campaigns to eliminate waste accumulated along migration routes.



“Border controls have been strengthened and international cooperation has been promoted to manage migration flows more efficiently, working together with organizations such as the United Nations (UN) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM),” Navarro added.



To ensure the stability of the area's inhabitants, three million dollars was requested through a Memorandum of Understanding with the United States, in order to implement economic and rural development opportunities for native communities along the irregular migration route.