Another 103 Warriors Returned To Ukraine From Russian Captivity Zelensky
9/14/2024 8:08:12 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has managed to return another 103 warriors from Russian captivity.
“Our people are home. We have successfully brought back another 103 warriors from Russian captivity to Ukraine. 82 privates and sergeants. 21 officers. Defenders of the Kyiv and Donetsk regions, Mariupol and Azovstal, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions. Warriors of the armed forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, border guards, and Police officers. I thank our exchange team for delivering such good news for Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram .
As reported, 49 Ukrainians were returned home from Russian captivity on Friday, September 13. Among them are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, and civilians, including Leniye Umerova, a young woman taken hostage by the Russians when she came to take care of her sick father. More defenders of Azovstal have also been freed. Viktor Ivchuk, a military medic and Hero of Ukraine, is also back home.
