Ukraine Syas It Has Shot Down Over 8,000 Iranian-Designed Drones Since The War Began

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Ukrainian Foreign announced that since the beginning of the war with Russia, Ukraine has shot down 8,060 Iranian-made Shahed drones used by Russia.

The ministry stated that Iran's cooperation with Russia in this war has resulted in the loss of many lives and homes.

The military relationship between Iran and Russia has grown closer since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Kyiv accuses Iran of supplying Shahid drones to Russia. In May, The Wall Street Journal reported that Moscow is producing Shahid drones on Russian soil with Iran's help.

Iran has consistently denied sending drones to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

According to CNN, recent satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies show a Russian cargo ship suspected of transporting Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine war. A week ago, the ship was spotted at a Russian port in the Caspian Sea. These photos were taken on September 4 at Port Olya in Astrakhan, Russia.

On Tuesday, September 10, the U.S. Treasury Department announced that the Russian Ministry of Defense used the Port Olya 3 ship to transport short-range ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia.

Meanwhile, the White House has expressed deep concern over Iran and North Korea's provision of lethal weapons to Moscow and China's support for Russia's military industries.

This concern was emphasized during a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, where they reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

The increasing military cooperation between Russia, Iran, and other nations raises serious concerns about the intensifying conflict and its global implications. The continued international support for Ukraine is crucial in countering this alliance and mitigating the humanitarian and geopolitical consequences of the war.

