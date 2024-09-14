18 People Killed, 10 Injured In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline project kicked off on Afghanistan's soil, Afghan and Pakistani security forces clashed in Zazi Maidan district and the European Union (EU), Norway, and the United Kingdom (UK) pledged $35.8 million in aid to Afghanistan.

Last week's major developments:



TAPI construction launched in Afghanistan

Relationship between the UN and the IEA strengthened: UN

Afghan and Malaysian officials talked about interactions

The Afghan Embassy in Norway closed while the Afghan embassy in the UK will also be closed EU, Norway and UK provide $35.8 million in assistance to Afghanistan

Casualties:

Last week, 18 people were killed and 10 others injured in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the day before yesterday (Wednesday) 14 civilians were killed and six others injured when armed motorcyclists opened fire at them in the Palosang area between Daikundi and Ghor provinces.

He pledged that the government would expose the perpetrators behind the heinous crime in front of the law.

According to reports Daesh militant group claimed responsibility of this attack.

Local officials said that four people were injured in Pakistani forces attacks, in Logar a man killed his brother, in Faryab a man stabbed his young brother to death while in Nimroz a man stabbed his classmate to death.

Security forces have killed an assailant who wanted to hurl a hand grenade at a check post in Balkh province.

111

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents might have gone unreported or sources provided incorrect figures.

According to reports, nine people were killed and 13 others injured in Afghanistan in the previous week.

222

Before the regime change in August 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security forces would get killed and injured every week.





The launch of TAPI and some other projects in Afghanistan:

Jihad Substation of Turkmenistan Afghanistan Pakistan (TAP) electricity project inaugurated The TAPI gas pipeline goes through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, the pipeline is 1,800 kilometres long and 816 kilometres of the pipeline goes through Afghanistan. Positive relationship with Afghanistan: Deputy Secretary General of the UN Jill Mashao during a meeting with the acting Interior Minister Srajuddin Haqqani said ties between the United Nations and the government of the IEA have improved and assistance to Afghanistan would continue. Afghanistan Ambassador in Malaysia Naqibullah Ahmadi during a meeting with the Malaysian Special Envoy for Afghanistan Dato Ahmad Azam and discussed strengthening diplomatic ties and Kuala Lumpur's diplomatic presence in Kabul. Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, deputy prime minister for political affairs, said that Afghans did not accept the occupation and the IEA wanted cordial ties with the international community, including the USA. Zalmai Rasoul, Afghanistan Ambassador to the UK, said that Afghanistan's embassy in London would be closed on September 27. Earlier, the Afghan Ambassador in London Zalmai Rassoul, who was appointed by the previous government, wrote on X.com that Britain had requested the closure of Afghanistan's embassy by September 27. The embassy of Afghanistan in Oslo will be closed on September 27. A statement from Afghanistan's embassy in Oslo said it continued to operate over the past three years in accordance with the values of human rights, pluralism and peace, despite numerous challenges and limited resources. Last week, Germany declared Afghanistan's consular services in Berlin and Bonn to be invalid and said that consular services are provided through the Afghan consulate in Munich. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan issued a statement on September 9, saying that consular services provided in London, Belgium, Berlin, Bonn, Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy, Greece, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Canada and Australia by Afghan delegations are not acceptable Clash with Pakistan: Afghan and Pakistani security forces clashed on Durand Line in the Zazai Maidan district which resulted in the injury of four Afghans. The clash erupted when Pakistan forces opened fire on Afghan security forces when they were constructing a check-post. The previous week, Afghanistan and Pakistani security forces clashed. Human Rights: Amina Alhajri, general director of the OIC cultural affairs, expressed concern about restrictions on girls' education and rights in Afghanistan. The representative of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for Afghanistan has discussed various issues such as girls' education, women's rights, and the fight against terrorism in a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey and the Director General of South Asia . This comes that the IEA have repeatedly said that the rights of all, including women, in Afghanistan are guaranteed within the framework of the Islamic Sharia and girls' education above the sixth grade would also be allowed when the conditions are met. nh

Last week, the construction of theTAPI gas pipeline project in Afghanistan and railway project was inaugurated in a special ceremony in Herat province while the Nur