Eid-E-Milad 2024: Bengaluru Police Issues Traffic Advisory On THESE Routes For September 16 Procession Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Eid-e-Milad 2024: It is an important Islamic occasion, that will commence from September 15 evening, and continue till September 16. Several metro cities such as Bangalore, Delhi witness massive processions for which traffic might be disrupted.
The Police have have implemented comprehensive traffic arrangements and restrictions. Depending on which city you are in, here are the routes to avoid for processions .
Bengaluru traffic advisory
In Bangalore , the Eid-e-Milad procession is scheduled for September 16, and a significant gathering is anticipated at the YMCA ground on Nrupathunga Road. Also Read
The procession will pass through the following routes, and culminate at the YMCA grounds, further stated the advisory:
JC Nagar Dargah to Shivajinagar Cantonment
Yelahanka Old Town Mosque to Yelahanka Old Town Mosque
Old Bus Stand to Sannamanikere
Bellahalli Cross to Nagawara Signal
Rajagopalnagar Main Road to Peenya 2nd Stage
| Bengaluru metro update: New trains on Green line for THESE stations in Bangalore
South End Circle to RV Road near Lalbagh West Gate Circle
Geeta Junction to South End Circle
Bendre Junction to Obalappa Garden Junction
Mahalingeshwara Layout to Adugodi
Traffic restriction:
The following traffic restrictions have been imposed by Bengaluru traffic to enable a smooth journey for commuters:
Vehicle movement from Nethaji Junction to Tannery Road via Pottery Circle is prohibited.
Masque Junction to MM Road Junction will be temporarily one-way; vehicles from Nethaji Junction can head towards Mosque Junction.
All vehicles are restricted from Nethaji Junction to Haines Junction.
Partial restrictions apply to vehicles from Nagawara Junction towards Pottery Circle.
Alternative routes to follow
Vehicles on Nrupathunga Road from K.R. Circle should divert through Cubbon Park to Siddalingaiah Circle or turn right at Central Library and travel against traffic towards Hudson Circle.
