Eid-E-Milad 2024: Bengaluru Police Issues Traffic Advisory On THESE Routes For September 16 Procession Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Eid-e-Milad 2024: It is an important Islamic occasion, that will commence from September 15 evening, and continue till September 16. Several metro cities such as Bangalore, Delhi witness massive processions for which traffic might be disrupted.

The have have implemented comprehensive traffic arrangements and restrictions. Depending on which city you are in, here are the routes to avoid for processions .

Bengaluru traffic advisory

In Bangalore , the Eid-e-Milad procession is scheduled for September 16, and a significant gathering is anticipated at the YMCA ground on Nrupathunga Road.

The procession will pass through the following routes, and culminate at the YMCA grounds, further stated the advisory:

JC Nagar Dargah to Shivajinagar Cantonment

Yelahanka Old Town Mosque to Yelahanka Old Town Mosque

Old Bus Stand to Sannamanikere

Bellahalli Cross to Nagawara Signal

Rajagopalnagar Main Road to Peenya 2nd Stage

South End Circle to RV Road near Lalbagh West Gate Circle

Geeta Junction to South End Circle

Bendre Junction to Obalappa Garden Junction

Mahalingeshwara Layout to Adugodi

Traffic restriction:

The following traffic restrictions have been imposed by Bengaluru traffic to enable a smooth journey for commuters:

Vehicle movement from Nethaji Junction to Tannery Road via Pottery Circle is prohibited.

Masque Junction to MM Road Junction will be temporarily one-way; vehicles from Nethaji Junction can head towards Mosque Junction.

All vehicles are restricted from Nethaji Junction to Haines Junction.

Partial restrictions apply to vehicles from Nagawara Junction towards Pottery Circle.

Alternative routes to follow

Vehicles on Nrupathunga Road from K.R. Circle should divert through Cubbon Park to Siddalingaiah Circle or turn right at Central Library and travel against traffic towards Hudson Circle.