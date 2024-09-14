Egypt, Eritrea Pledge Support For Somalia's Unity, Sudan's Stability

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) During their meeting, both sides agreed on the importance of intensifying efforts and continuing consultations to achieve stability in Sudan and support its national institutions. They also emphasized the importance of preserving the unity of Somalia and its over its entire territory.

During the meeting, Kamel and Abdelatty delivered a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to President Afwerki. The message focused on strengthening and developing bilateral relations between the two countries in all areas, as well as discussing regional and security developments.

The Egyptian officials also heard Afwerki's views on the situation in the Red Sea, with a focus on the need to create favourable conditions for restoring normal maritime traffic and international trade through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. They also discussed developments in the Horn of Africa and the challenges facing the region, as well as ways to enhance security and stability.

The visit comes as Somalia has been locked in a dispute with Ethiopia over the latter's involvement in the African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and the illegal memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Ethiopia and Somalia's region of Somaliland .

The illegal MoU grants Ethiopia access to 20 kilometers of the Red Sea coastline in exchange for potential recognition of Somaliland's independence. Somalia has condemned the MoU as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Somalia has rejected Ethiopian involvement in AUSSOM, arguing that the host country should have the final say in member selection.

Somalia has received support from its allies, including Egypt and Djibouti, who have expressed concern about the Ethiopian government's involvement in the peacekeeping mission.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has also received support from Eritrean President Afwerki, who affirmed his support for Mogadishu's unity and territorial integrity.