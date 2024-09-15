Assam Temporarily Suspends Mobile Internet Services For 'Free, Fair And Transparent' Grade III Post Exam

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Assam on Saturday temporarily suspended mobile internet services for 'free, fair and transparent' Grade III post exam. The suspension order is applicable for three-and-a-half hours from 10:00 am on September 15 (today) during the written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts, ANI reported citing official notice.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Department, Ajay Tewari, issued a notification today that said, "The Government of Assam, through the "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III Posts," is going to conduct a written examination for recruitment to the vacant posts of Class-Ill in different State Government establishments for the eligible candidates."

As many as11,23,204 candidates are set to appear for the public exam in 2,305 centres. Around 429 centres have been identified as sensitive' areas, considering their geographical location and past history involving malpractices such as cheating, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)