Kyiv, Warsaw Agree Not To Disclose Details About Ukrainian Legion Due To Risk Of Sabotage By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Preparatory measures for the creation of the Ukrainian Legion in Poland are being finalized by the ministries of defense of both countries.

This was announced at a press in Kyiv by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Poland, Andriy Sybiha and Radoslaw Sikorski, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

's envoy shown aftermath of Russian attack on Lvi

Sybiha reminded that the bilateral security agreement has a provision that provides for cooperation in training a unit of Ukrainian volunteers living abroad.

“In order for this to become practical, preparatory steps must be taken by the Ministry of Defense, and they are now at the finalization stage. After all the preparatory measures are completed, this will become a practical reality,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

's Sejm condemns Russia's abduction of Ukrainian childre

In turn, Sikorski noted that he had discussed this issue with his Ukrainian counterpart to get it“off the ground.” At the same time, he emphasized that Warsaw and Kyiv would not publicly disclose the details“in order to prevent Russia from carrying out acts of sabotage that are already taking place in Poland.”

“We have made progress in this matter. Poland is ready to train the Ukrainian brigade at our expense,” the Polish minister said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the security agreement between Ukraine and Poland signed on July 8 in Warsaw provides for the creation of a new volunteer unit in Poland - the Ukrainian Legion, which will consist of Ukrainians living abroad.