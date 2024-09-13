LCR Capital Partners Announces Expansion Of Thompson Palm Springs EB-5 Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LCR Capital Partners has announced the expansion of its targeted employment area (TEA) EB-5 project, the Thompson Palm Springs Hotel.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LCR Capital Partners has announced the expansion of its targeted employment area (TEA) EB-5 project , the Thompson Palm Springs Hotel. The total project cost has been extended from $152.3 million to $165.0 million, increasing the EB-5 capital raise from $70.4 million to $78.4 million.“We are thrilled to extend this opportunity to more investors,” said Suresh Rajan, Executive Chairman and Founder of LCR Capital Partners.“The Thompson Palm Springs project has been a great success thus far, and we believe this project will deliver exceptional results for our EB-5 investors.”Thompson Palm Springs is a 168-room luxury boutique hotel by Hyatt, spanning 119,425 square feet in downtown Palm Springs, California. As a full-service luxury resort, it will feature a boutique, a restaurant, and high-end amenities. The hotel is on track to complete construction in December 2024.“We're expecting to see 15 jobs created per investor, not only meeting but exceeding the EB-5 job creation requirements,” said Sherman Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of LCR Capital Partners.“At LCR, we prioritize delivering secure, well-structured projects to ensure that our clients face minimal obstacles in meeting the program requirements and obtaining their US green cards.”In addition to LCR's specialization in the EB-5 space, the Thompson Palm Springs project also benefits from the expertise of HALL Group.For more information on the Thompson Palm Springs EB-5 project or to learn about investment opportunities, please visit .About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by making an investment that creates jobs in the US in an infrastructure project or in a business located in a rural or high-unemployment area.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners LLC is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves global high-net-worth families and is headquartered in Westport, CT. Founded in 2012, the firm's primary focus is working with clients interested in obtaining a US green card by investment through the US government's EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program. LCR has helped over 1,000 clients move to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards predicated upon creating new American jobs through their investment in the American economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to its clients. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families from over 36 countries around the world. LCR has a global network with teams in cities across North America, India, South America, and the Gulf Region.

Ana Elisa Bezerra

LCR Capital Partners

+1 203-883-1940

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Thompson Palm Springs Hotel EB-5 Project

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.