NASA Ames Selects Aeronautics And Exploration Support Contractor
Date
9/13/2024 4:30:47 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the NASA Academic Mission Services 2 (NAMS-2) contract to Crown Consulting Inc., of Arlington, Virginia, to provide the agency's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley, aeronautics and exploration technology research and development support.
NAMS-2 is a single award hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum potential value of $121 million. The contract begins Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, with a 60-day phase-in period, followed by a two-year base period, and options to extend performance through November 2029.
Under this contract, the company will support a broad scope of scientific research and development of new and emerging capabilities and technologies associated with air traffic management, advanced technology, nanoelectronics, and prototype software in support of the Aeronautics Directorate and the Exploration Technology Directorate at NASA Ames. The work also will focus on the improvement of aircraft and airspace safety, as well as the transition of advanced aeronautics technologies into future air vehicles.
For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:
SOURCE NASA
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN13092024003732001241ID1108672242
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.