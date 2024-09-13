Explaining Complex Things In Simple Words: Long-Range Weapons, Attempt On Food Security, Murder Of ICRC Staffers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

LONG-RANGE WEAPONS

During a meeting with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on September 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his position on long-range weapons.

 Ukraine handed over to its allies a detailed, reasoned and realistic plan for the use of long-range missiles for military purposes on the territory of the Russian Federation.

 Delaying the authorization to use long-range weapons gives Moscow

time to prepare and remove its military facilities from a possible attack, moving them further into the Russian Federation.

 A decision is needed to remove restrictions in general and not just to determine limits on the range of application. After all, if Russia knows these limits and has time to prepare, then the decision will be meaningless.

 To defend itself, Ukraine needs not only a permit, but also the long-range weapons and missiles themselves.

 We expect that the partners' decisions will really be aimed at strengthening the defence of Ukraine and not at creating the appearance of aid to get rid of diplomatic pressure.

ATTEMPT ON FOOD SECURITY

On September 12, a Russian Tu-22M3 aircraft attacked with an X-22 missile the ship AUA, which was in the exclusive economic zone of Romania and was heading through the temporary sea corridor from the port of Chornomorsk with a cargo of wheat for Egypt.

 The ship suffered damage to the left side but kept its course and was able to reach the port of Constanta (Romania). Fortunately, there were no casualties.

 Russia took advantage of the fact that the ship was not in the territorial waters of Romania (a NATO member) at the time of the attack. This proves the deliberateness of yet another Russian provocation.

 Ukraine is one of the key donors to global food security; the internal stability and lives of people in dozens of countries in different parts of the world depend on the normal operation of its export sea corridor. Wheat and food security should never be targets for missiles.

 Moscow is studying the reaction of the world, in particular, NATO, to its attack. If the response is weak or insufficient, provocations against the sea corridor may continue.

 Ukraine has something to respond to Russian aggression in the Black Sea: both symmetrical and asymmetrical actions.

MURDER OF RED CROSS STAFFERS

On September 12, vehicles and personnel of the humanitarian mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were damaged as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Viroliubivka in the Donetsk region. Three employees were killed, two were injured.

 Before the Russian attack, the ICRC mission was preparing to distribute firewood and fuel briquettes to the population.

 All mission vehicles were clearly marked with the Red Cross emblem.

 ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and other officials, has already condemned the Russian attack.

 Humanitarian workers may not be a military target under any circumstances.

 Russia will be held accountable for all violations of international humanitarian law.