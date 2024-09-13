Summit 5 Star Buildings Joins Shedhub, Increasing Availability Of Amish-Built Structures To Morgantown, WV And Beyond

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Summit 5 Star Buildings , a dealer of Amish-built structures, has joined ShedHub , an online marketplace for sheds and portable buildings. This means that the residents in Morgantown, WV, and the surrounding areas have easier access to Summit 5 Star Buildings' range of customizable outdoor structures.

Summit 5 Star Buildings have a diverse selection of structures, including sheds, garages, cabins, barns, and more. Customers can choose from a variety of building styles such as the Lofted Barn, Lofted Garden Shed, Lofted Garage, Lofted Cabin, Utility, Cabins, Garden Shed, Garage, Barns, Lofted Side Porch, Side Porch, Deluxe Lofted Cabin, Pavillion and Lofted Pavillion.

Each structure is built with Amish-quality craftsmanship, which are known for their durability and beauty. They can also select from a wide range of finishes, including 8 urethane color options, 7 metal colors for roofing, more than 13 door options, 7 window options, 4 shutter colors, and 5 vinyl colors. Their Garages feature heavy-duty floors. Additionally, they have accessory options like loft ladders, workbenches, electric packages, railings, and more, giving customers the flexibility to modify their structure to fit their needs.

Summit 5 Star Buildings promises the fastest turnaround time and a flexible rent-to-own program. This allows customers to acquire their own storage building for their backyard or business with low monthly payments comparable to mini-warehousing rates.

There are no credit checks, and the agreement is month-to-month, allowing customers to return the building without impacting their credit. Once the contract obligations are met, the building is theirs to keep, and customers can pay off the rental balance early without penalties-often at a discount.

Through ShedHub, Summit 5 Star Buildings' full product range is now available for customers to browse and purchase. The platform provides a streamlined process to compare building styles, explore customization options, and inquire and place orders.

“With Summit 5 Star Buildings joining our online platform, residents from Morgantown and the surrounding areas now have easier access to Amish-built structures,” said Jeff Huxmann, CEO and Co-Founder of ShedHub.“We are thrilled to welcome them to ShedHub.”

For more information or to explore Summit 5 Star Buildings' full range of products, visit them on ShedHub at ,-WV/3A2923 .

About Summit 5 Star Buildings

Summit 5 Star Buildings specializes in Amish-built storage sheds, garages, cabins, barns, and outdoor structures. They offer customizable building options with a promise of fast turnaround times and flexible rent-to-own plans.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online shed marketplace that connects customers with shed manufacturers and dealers. Through the platform, customers can access customizable shed options, online browsing, ordering, and purchasing features.

