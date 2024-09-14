Prague Hosts Climate Event On COP29 Amid OSCE Forum
On past Friday, Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic,
hosted an event titled "COP29: Promoting Solidarity and Unity in
Addressing the Challenges of Climate Change through Enhancing
Ambition and Enabling Action." The event took place on the
sidelines of the 31st Economic and Environmental Forum of the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE),
Azernews reports.
Organized by Azerbaijan's Permanent Representation to the OSCE
and moderated by Florian Raunig, Austria's Permanent Representative
to the OSCE, the event featured remarks by Yalchin Rafiyev,
Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Lead Negotiator.
Rafiyev emphasized the global challenges posed by climate change
and highlighted the upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29)
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, set to be hosted
by Azerbaijan. He also outlined 14 initiatives proposed by
Azerbaijan and detailed the country's ongoing efforts in climate
policy and energy transition. Azerbaijan aims to promote
inclusivity and cooperation on climate action during its COP29
presidency.
Bakyt Dzhusupov, OSCE Coordinator on Economic and Environmental
Activities, also addressed the event, which forms part of the
broader Economic and Environmental Forum-an annual event designed
to foster dialogue on economic and environmental issues linked to
security within the OSCE framework.
