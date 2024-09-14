President Ilham Aliyev Visits Khagani Garden And Surrounding Areas After Improvements And Renovations
Date
9/14/2024 2:16:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev visited the "Khagani" Garden and adjacent areas in the
Sabail district of Baku to review the conditions following recent
renovation and improvement works, Azernews reports.
To be updated...
MENAFN14092024000195011045ID1108672986
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.