President Ilham Aliyev Visits Khagani Garden And Surrounding Areas After Improvements And Renovations

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On September 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the "Khagani" Garden and adjacent areas in the Sabail district of Baku to review the conditions following recent renovation and improvement works, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.