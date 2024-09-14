عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Visits Khagani Garden And Surrounding Areas After Improvements And Renovations

President Ilham Aliyev Visits Khagani Garden And Surrounding Areas After Improvements And Renovations


9/14/2024 2:16:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the "Khagani" Garden and adjacent areas in the Sabail district of Baku to review the conditions following recent renovation and improvement works, Azernews reports.

To be updated...

MENAFN14092024000195011045ID1108672986


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search