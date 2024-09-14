Russian Army Suffers 1,210 Casualties In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered about 632,630 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and September 14, 2024, including 1,210 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

Since the war began in February 2022, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 8,674 Russian tanks (including three in the past 24 hours), 17,043 (+40) armored fighting vehicles, 18,086 (+25) artillery systems, 1,186 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 946 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,591 cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,149 (+36) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 24,631 (+71) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,084 (+13) pieces of special equipment.