Pathfinder Foundation Presents Key Policy Reports To Presidential Candidates

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, September 13: The Pathfinder Foundation, an independent research and advocacy organization, has published two significant policy documents were presented to presidential candidates, including President Ranil Wickremesinghe, SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa, Namal Rajapaksa representing SLPP, Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe, General Secretary of NPP, and Dilith Jayaweera, 'Sarvajana Balaya' Alliance. Pathfinder Foundation hopes these reports will provide policy choices available to the next administration, ensuring a path forward for Sri Lanka that combines immediate economic recovery with long-term resilience and growth.

Known for its non-partisan approach, the Foundation consistently produces policy briefs on critical national and regional issues. In line with its tradition of providing recommendations to aspiring candidates during elections, these reports address the pressing challenges facing Sri Lanka.

The first report, titled“Economic Crisis in Sri Lanka: Policy Challenges for the New Government,” comprehensively analyses the country's economic turmoil. Compiled in consultation with local experts, the report is structured into three key sections.

The report begins with an in-depth assessment of the root causes of Sri Lanka's economic crisis and its far-reaching consequences on the population. The second section focuses on the strategies for economic recovery and ensuring stability while adhering to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. Finally, the report emphasises that progress must extend beyond recovery and urges the next government to develop a long-term strategy with broader economic reforms, including the removal of anti-export bias in the economy to facilitate trade expansion, State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) reforms, agricultural modernisation, and greater digitisation.

The report stresses that while the immediate goal is economic recovery, the broader objective must be sustainable economic growth to generate employment and eliminate poverty. It concludes that Sri Lanka should not be a repeated client of the IMF and urges future political leadership to adopt a forward-looking vision for long-term prosperity.

The second document, titled"Bridging Borders: Enhancing Connectivity between India and Sri Lanka," shifts focus to regional integration. It argues for stronger cooperation between the two neighbours, particularly in developing the transportation and energy infrastructure sectors. The report highlights that investing in roads, seaports, airports, and energy systems could substantially boost economic growth and productivity. However, it also points out the challenges Sri Lanka faces in attracting the necessary investments, urging closer collaboration with India to improve maritime, air, and energy links.





