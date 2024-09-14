Al Wakrah Signs Khalid Mohamed From Al Duhail For Current Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Wakrah SC announced Friday the signing of Al Duhail midfielder Khalid Mohamed on loan until the end of the current season 2024-2025.

The player began his career with the team in the youth categories, before moving to Al Duhail, then had a professional experience abroad with the Cultural Leonesa team, and also played for Qatar SC in 2019, and was with Al Ahly in 2020 and 2021 on loan.

Khalid Mohamed participated with the Qatari national teams under 17, 20 and 23 years old, and joined the first national team in 2019, and was with it in the Asian Cup finals, which Al-Adham won.

Al Wakrah seeks to strengthen its ranks during the current summer transfer period, as the team prepares to participate in the AFC Champions League 2, and will meet the Uzbek Tractor team on Wednesday in the first round.

Al Wakra look forward to competing for the Qatar Football League title (Ooredoo Stars League), after it succeeded in obtaining fourth place last season, which also witnessed the team being crowned with the Qatar Cup title for the first time in its history, after winning the final against Al Rayyan 1/0. (QNA)