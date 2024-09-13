Substation Automation Market Size Is Projected To Be US$ 50.09 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 6.2% From 2024 To 2032 | Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing use of substation devices and substantial investments in smart cities and grid infrastructure propels the substation automation growth.

New York, USA, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global substation automation market was estimated at USD 29.23 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit USD 50.09 billion by 2032. The market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

What is Substation Automation?

A substation automation system is an intelligent system capable of controlling, automating, and monitoring an electrical substation. The primary function is to provide continuous power delivery over the grid while automating repetitive, error-prone activities and increasing the overall efficiency and productivity of the system.

These systems are equipped with a Power Management System (PMS), control units, hardware and software elements, GUI interface, and other engineering tools, all serving different purposes. Substation automation systems are used by companies that require energy control and monitoring, aiding them in preventing blackouts and securing the power network and their facilities.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

Key Stats:



The substation automation market size was valued at USD 29.23 billion in 2023.

The substation automation industry is expected to upsurge from USD 30.88 billion in 2024 to USD 50.09 billion by 2032 From 2024 to 2032, the industry is likely to generate a CAGR of 6.2%.

What is Current State of Substation Automation Market?



The substation automation market is going through major growth due to factors such as rising innovations in substation automation, increasing use of renewable energy sources, and increasing investments in smart cities.

Primary segments of the market include module type, component type, communication channel, end-use, and region. Based on region, North America substation automation market held the largest share in 2023.

Substation Automation Market Key Players:



ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Larsen & Toubro Limited.

NovaTech LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. Siemens AG

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

Growth Drivers and Trends:



Increasing Innovations: In the substation automation industry, specialized tools such as sensors, devices, and software are crucial for enabling seamless two-way communication. Intelligent electronics, including programmable logic controllers and digital sensors, play a key role in monitoring and regulating substation equipment. Consequently, the integration of advanced technologies into this equipment drives substation automation market growth.

Investments in Smart Cities and Grid Infrastructure: As cities around the globe strive to improve efficiency, sustainability, and quality of life, adopting smart technologies is becoming essential. Additionally, the expanding urban population and escalating energy consumption have intensified efforts to modernize energy infrastructure, propelling market growth. Adoption of Smart Grids and Renewable Energy Sources: The rising adoption of smart grids and renewable energy sources has significantly boosted the demand for substation automation technologies. Integrating these systems allows utilities to effectively handle the complexities of renewable energy generation and distribution, leading to a more sustainable and resilient power grid.

Which Region Dominates Substation Automation Market Globally?

In 2023, North America emerged as the leading contributor to the substation automation market. The region's growth is fueled by the integration of advanced technologies, including IoT, AI, and cloud computing, into the power sector. Furthermore, substantial investments in grid modernization and the introduction of government guidelines that encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources have also supported the substation automation market growth in North America.







Inquire more about this report before purchase:

Segmental Outlook:

By Module Type:



SCADA

IED

Communication Network Others

By Component Type:



Hardware

Software Services

By Communication Channel:



Power Line Communication

Ethernet Others

By End-Use:



Industrial

Utilities Others

By Region:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse PMR's Substation Automation Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:

The Substation Automation Market size is expected to reach USD 50.09 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032)

Browse More Research Reports:

Ambient Lighting Market

Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market

Automated Fare Collection Market

Digital Signage Market

Electric Scooter Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter