One Killed, Three Wounded As Russians Drop Three Guided Aerial Bombs On Yampil Village
9/13/2024 6:08:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday morning, Russian troops attacked the village of Yampil, Shostka district, Sumy region, with three guided aerial bombs, killing one civilian and injuring three others, including a child.
The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
“On September 13, 2024, at about 09:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, three guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Yampil, Shostka district,” the statement says.
According to the prosecutor's office, a 60-year-old man was killed in the enemy attack while driving through the village. Furthermore, three civilians, including a child, sought medical assistance.
Private households and the premises of a pharmacy were damaged.
Prosecutors and other law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the enemy shelling.
The Shostka District Prosecutor's Office is conducting a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Photo: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office
