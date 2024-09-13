Lucy Hale Says She Turned To Alcohol Because She Felt 'Misunderstood'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 13 (IANS) Lucy Hale, who is known for her work in 'Pretty Little Liars', revealed that she turned to alcohol as a teenager because she felt "alone and misunderstood" and it led to years of addiction issues and relapses.

She told people: "Since a very young age, I always felt alone and misunderstood. So as a teenager, I found alcohol - which of course shut my brain off. And it worked for me for a while, until it turned really dark ... I always had a desire to change, but with any form of addiction, you become powerless to this obsession. I definitely had to go through my own process of getting sober.”

She added that she wanted to quit several times but suffered relapses, reports co.

She said:“It took many, many, many years, many relapses, many dark moments, many falling on my face quite literally, but figuratively as well to figure out what was working in my life, finding out why I was drinking, because removing alcohol is just one part of it."

Lucy went on to share that having a creative career in acting probably saved her life.

She added: "If I'm perfectly honest, without my career and without that creative outlet, I don't know if I would've made it."

The actress said she found herself stuck in a cycle of depression and anxiety and she was always mindful that she needed to show up for work and be professional, which "fuelled" her drinking and trapped her in the cycle.

The actress was finally able to give up alcohol for good in January 2022 and said she's used wellness techniques, exercise and a healthy diet to conquer her demons.

"Through grace, compassion, self-forgiveness and commitment, I have been able to turn my life around. ... There is a new life on the other side of choosing yourself one baby step at a time.

"Prayer and meditation bookend my days and I do digital detoxes, energy sessions, talk therapy, connect with like-minded people, and don't take life so seriously,” She told ETonline.

"I'm a believer in mind, body and spirit ... I try to get some sort of movement every day, but I really listen to my body and what it needs. If I'm not feeling it that day, I won't do it."

"I love hiking, pilates, yoga, and strength training and mix up my workouts so I don't get bored. I have three nourishing meals a day - no compromising, drink lots of water, and get eight hours minimum of sleep."