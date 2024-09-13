Baku To Host Its First International Metal Symposium
Ahead of the 29th session of the UN Framework convention on
Climate Change (COP29), "Baku Steel Company" QSC (BSC) and
"QGallery" will jointly organize an international metal symposium
titled "Baku Steel Art 2024," Azernews
reports.
The symposium, which will take place from September 17-30, aims
to demonstrate how art and metallurgy can serve as catalysts for
ecological change and sustainable development.
Artists from seven countries (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey,
Romania, Israel, Bulgaria, and India) will participate in this
international project, offering a new perspective on the
interaction between art and industry in the context of global
ecological challenges. The unique event will be a notable gathering
of artists who embody the power of metal in their creations.
Participants will showcase their works, share experiences, engage
in discussions, and inspire each other in new artistic pursuits.
"Baku Steel Art" artists will not only use metal but will also
craft stories from it.
The organizers of the "Baku Steel Art 2024" exhibition include
"Baku Steel Company" QSC, the first metallurgical company in
Azerbaijan to receive European and American quality certifications
for steel production and rapidly become the largest metallurgical
facility in the Caucasus, and "QGallery," a leading art gallery in
the capital and the first private gallery in Baku with established
international connections.
