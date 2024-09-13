عربي


Baku To Host Its First International Metal Symposium

Ahead of the 29th session of the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29), "Baku Steel Company" QSC (BSC) and "QGallery" will jointly organize an international metal symposium titled "Baku Steel Art 2024," Azernews reports.

The symposium, which will take place from September 17-30, aims to demonstrate how art and metallurgy can serve as catalysts for ecological change and sustainable development.

Artists from seven countries (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Romania, Israel, Bulgaria, and India) will participate in this international project, offering a new perspective on the interaction between art and industry in the context of global ecological challenges. The unique event will be a notable gathering of artists who embody the power of metal in their creations. Participants will showcase their works, share experiences, engage in discussions, and inspire each other in new artistic pursuits. "Baku Steel Art" artists will not only use metal but will also craft stories from it.

The organizers of the "Baku Steel Art 2024" exhibition include "Baku Steel Company" QSC, the first metallurgical company in Azerbaijan to receive European and American quality certifications for steel production and rapidly become the largest metallurgical facility in the Caucasus, and "QGallery," a leading art gallery in the capital and the first private gallery in Baku with established international connections.

