Three Killed, 49 Injured In Train Collision In Egypt Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Sept 15 (NNN-MENA) – At least three people were killed and 49 others yesterday, in a two-train collision in Sharqiya Province, north of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, according to Egypt's of Health.

The conditions of 44 injured individuals were stable, and were anticipated to be discharged from the hospitals in the coming hours, said the ministry in a statement, noting that, five other individuals with unstable conditions required further monitoring.

The ministry said earlier that, 39 ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the accident, in Zagazig City of Sharqiya to evacuate the injured.

Meanwhile, Hazem al-Ashmouny, governor of Sharqiya Province, told Egypt's local Extra News TV channel that, all passengers were evacuated from the two trains, and efforts are underway to restore train traffic on the railway line.

Egypt's National Railway Authority said in a statement that, a committee of railway specialists was formed, to determine the technical causes that led to the accident.– NNN-MENA