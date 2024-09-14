J&K Sees 3 Armed Encounters In 2 Days

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three terrorists were killed on Saturday morning in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, said.

They said a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the north Kashmir district's Pattan area late

Friday night.

Addressing a joint press at Hyderbeigh headquarters, 10 Sector Commander of the army, Sanjay Kannoth said that acting on a specific lead

on Friday evening, additional reinforcements were brought to the Tappar area.“As the forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, they fired indiscriminately. The intense exchange of fire continued throughout the night,” he said.

He was flanked by SSP Baramulla Muhammad Zaid besides other army and police officials.

He said that as the operation progressed, three hardcore terrorists were killed and the operation was called off in the morning.“The operation was carried out in a professional manner without any collateral damage to civilian lives or property,” he said. The army officer said that in the operation, three unidentified terrorists were killed whose identity is still being ascertained.“From their possession, war like stores and other ammunition has been recovered,” he said.

He said the operation assumes significance in the forthcoming events in Kashmir.“This is also a major disruption to Pakistan's nefarious designs. Chinar Corps and Kilo Force are working with close synergy to ensure that the daily routine activities are conducted in a peaceful manner,” the army officer said.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP ) Kashmir V K Birdhi visited the encounter site. Speaking to reporters, Birdhi said that nobody will be allowed to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Kashmir.

In a separate encounter, troops of the Army's Rising Star Corps unit shot dead two terrorists in Kathua on Friday.

“Large war-like stores were recovered after the operations concluded,” they said in a statement on X.

Earlier Friday,

two Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in action and an equal number injured in an encounter with terrorists in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

The gunfight broke out when a joint security party of the Army and police, acting on a tip-off, launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Naidgham area in the Chhatroo belt connecting Kishtwar with south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Four Army personnel were injured in the gunbattle and two of them - Naib Subedar Vipan Kumar, a JCO, and Sepoy Arvind Singh - later died, the officials said, adding that one of the soldiers died of splinter injuries caused by a grenade explosion and another of a bullet injury in the head.

These encounters happened ahead of

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega poll rally

in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Multi-tier security has been deployed across the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar, particularly around the venue, to ensure a peaceful and smooth conduct of the election rally.

Voting in the

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

will be held in three phases –

September 18,

September 25, and

October 1.The counting of votes will take place

on October 8.

This is the first Assembly election in J&K in 10 years, and the first since the abrogation of Article 370 – which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir – and Article 35A – which empowered Jammu and Kashmir's legislature to decide who the erstwhile state's permanent residents were.