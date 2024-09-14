Green Hydrogen A Historic Opportunity To Redefine Energy Systems, Create Jobs In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) India has ushered into a new era of transition driven by a shared commitment to advancing the 'Hydrogen Agenda', of State for Power and New and Energy, Shripad Naik, has said.

The Green Hydrogen commitment is a historic opportunity to redefine energy systems, create jobs and secure a cleaner planet for future generations.

Addressing the International on Green Hydrogen (ICGH-2024), Naik emphasised the government's unwavering commitment to advance clean and green energy.

The minister highlighted the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore as a comprehensive strategy, encompassing demand creation, production, R&D, infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, international partnerships, and most importantly, skill development and job creation.

Naik also underscored the importance of youth, affirming that by empowering the youth with necessary skills, India is equipping them to be the architects of a sustainable future.

According to Professor Ajay K Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the government, the commitment to Green Hydrogen is not just about meeting emission targets.

“It is about seizing a historic opportunity to redefine our energy systems, create new jobs, and secure a cleaner, healthier planet for future generations”, he told the gathering.

Bhupinder S Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, highlighted the transformative potential of Green Hydrogen for India's energy sector.

He said that Green Hydrogen is not just a new energy source, it is a pathway towards a future where clean energy is the norm, and industries are decarbonised.

“The journey ahead will be challenging, but our collective ambition is strong, and the opportunities are vast,” he noted.

Green Hydrogen is more than just a technological innovation - it symbolises a new era in energy where sustainability meets economic viability.

Jyoti Vij, Director General of FICCI, said the country's transition goals will require concerted efforts from both the government and industry.

The conference highlighted India's dedication to international collaboration and innovation.