Hamas Appeals To Save Displaced In Gaza Before Winter

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Sept 15 (NNN-WAFA) – Hamas issued an urgent humanitarian appeal yesterday, to save two million displaced people in the Gaza Strip before winter arrives.

“We are issuing an urgent humanitarian appeal to save two million displaced people in the Gaza Strip, before it's too late, as winter approaches, weather conditions worsen, and the displaced people's tents deteriorate,” the Hamas-run Gaza office said, in a statement.

The statement noted that, there are 543 shelter and displacement centres in the Strip, due to the Israeli military's“forced displacement, by compelling Palestinian citizens to evacuate their homes and safe residential neighbourhoods, which is a violation of international law.”

According to the statement, 74 percent of the displaced people's tents have become unusable, and 100,000 out of 135,000 tents need immediate replacement.

It confirmed that, these tents are completely dilapidated, as they are made of wood, nylon, and fabric, and have deteriorated due to the sun's heat and the climatic conditions in Gaza, becoming completely out of service.

The statement urged the international community and relevant organisations, to act urgently and provide immediate relief to the displaced people.– NNN-WAFA