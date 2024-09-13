Split Works Asian Music Takeover Captivates Audiences At Bigsound 2024 And Concrete & Grass: Outpost Brisbane

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

6 Bands, 2 Nights! An Asian explosion hits Australia

From China, Lur: delivered a wild ride with their dark and moody post-punk sounds

Lunadira brought the house down with a soulful cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams"

Split Works' Asian Music Takeover at Bigsound 2024 wowed audiences with breakout acts like MEMI, Lur:, and WUTU, cementing indie Asian music's global rise.

- Sam Dowson, Music Program Manager for DarkLabBRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Split Works' Asian Music Takeover at Bigsound 2024 and the Concrete & Grass: Outpost Brisbane event at The Tivoli delivered two epic nights, showcasing rising stars from China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia. The events drew praise from industry heavyweights and underscored Split Works' commitment to the diverse and burgeoning Asian music scenes.Reflecting on the success of the events, Archie Hamilton, Managing Director of Split Works , said:“These showcases were an incredible testament to the power of alternative and indie Asian music, not only in Australia but on a global scale. Our ability to bring 13 artists and a dedicated team of 150 people to SXSW 2023 and now deliver such impactful performances in Brisbane shows the significant, yet under-served, community of Asian music fans across Australia. While major promoters often focus on K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop, Split Works is proving that the emerging indie and alternative scenes have a substantial and passionate audience here.”Sam Dowson, Music Program Manager for DarkLab and programmer for Dark Mofo, commented: "I was blown away by the Split Works Asian Music Takeover. Lur: and WUTU were real standouts for me-their raw, unexpected sound really hit hard and left a lasting impression. I'd absolutely love to see these bands tour, and I think they'd be incredible here in Hobart. Their energy and creativity would really connect with local audiences, and I'm excited about the possibility of getting them down here."Adam Nealon from Secretly Group added, "Dust and Bel Airs were highlights, but oddly enough, 1300 really stole my heart at the Split Works showcase. Obsessed with their energy."Charlotte Herron, Senior Manager, Label Management AUS & NZ, shared: "The Split Works showcase at BIGSOUND was a standout event. The quality of the musical talent and the variety of genres and performances was amazing.”Ruth Gardner, 4ZZZ Radio Board Member, Owner / Operator The Cave Inn also chimed in with“MEMI brought something very real to The Tivoli. She's original, powerful and can seriously play a guitar. Watching her play, it's clear she's got that rare mix of raw energy and musicianship. The crowd felt it and so did I.”The performances at both showcases were nothing short of remarkable. MEMI stunned the audience with her guitar prowess, while Lunadira brought the house down with a soulful cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." 1300 unleashed a high-energy set that left attendees buzzing, and Lur: delivered a standout performance that captivated the room. Loft Beach also impressed with their dynamic presence on stage, and B E N N kept the party going with his innovative DJ set.These events reaffirmed Split Works' mission to bring diverse and cutting-edge Asian talent to global audiences. As these artists gain traction, their influence is set to expand well beyond Australia.EndsFor more information, interview requests, or to learn more about Split Works, Concrete & Grass Festival or Scorched Asia, please contact:Victoria CiesiolkaGlobal PR and Artist Development...

Victoria Ciesiolka

Split Works

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.