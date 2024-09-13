Dream Forest By Hsiang Chen Lu Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dream Forest

Eco-Friendly Elementary School Library Recognized for Excellence in Sustainable Design and Innovation

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Dream Forest by Hsiang Chen Lu as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Dream Forest project within the interior design industry, positioning it as a notable example of sustainable design and innovation.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds great relevance for the interior design community and its stakeholders. By recognizing projects like Dream Forest, the award promotes the adoption of eco-friendly practices and inspires designers to create spaces that prioritize the well-being of both users and the environment. This recognition not only benefits the winning design team but also sets a benchmark for the industry, encouraging the development of more sustainable and innovative interior spaces.Dream Forest stands out as an exceptional elementary school library that seamlessly integrates recycled wood, abundant natural light, and a focus on knowledge and culture. The use of sustainable materials creates a healthy environment for children while reducing the library's energy consumption. The versatile space features well-designed reading areas, interactive zones, and cultural exhibits, fostering a love for learning and creativity among young minds.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to the talent and dedication of the Dream Forest design team. This recognition is expected to inspire Hsiang Chen Lu and their collaborators to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable interior design in future projects. By setting a high standard for eco-friendly and innovative spaces, Dream Forest has the potential to influence industry practices and contribute to the development of more environmentally conscious learning environments.About Hsiang Chen LuAs an interior designer and educator, Hsiang Chen Lu specializes in crafting spaces that embody simplicity, environmental consciousness, and well-being. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sustainable design, Hsiang Chen Lu strives to create interiors that not only aesthetically please but also promote health and eco-friendliness. Through their work as both a designer and teacher, Hsiang Chen Lu aims to inspire others to embrace a mindful approach to interior design, one that harmonizes with nature and prioritizes the well-being of both occupants and the planet.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The award considers criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable practices, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, and attention to detail. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that showcase remarkable expertise, creativity, and a commitment to improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior design capabilities and contribute to advancing the interior design industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote projects that positively impact society, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the world of design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.