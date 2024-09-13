ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack On Hazara Civilians In Daikundi

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Thursday, claimed responsibility for the killing of at least 14 Hazara civilians on the road between Daikundi and Ghor provinces.

ISIS alleged that 15 civilians were killed and 6 others were in the attack.

According to ISIS, the target of the attack was the Shia community. The group stated that they opened fire on civilians.

However, local sources have so far confirmed the deaths of 14 people and the injury of 4 others. All the were men who, according to local reports, had traveled to Ghor province to welcome pilgrims returning from the Arbaeen ceremony.

The attack occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday in the village of Qorudal, located between Ghor province and the Sangtakht and Bandar district of Daikundi.

This incident once again highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by the Hazara community and the deadly threat posed by ISIS against this vulnerable ethnic group.

Previously, Taliban officials had dismissed the threat posed by ISIS in Afghanistan.

On Thursday, Taliban-controlled national television announced that the governor of Daikundi had traveled to the Sangtakht Bandar and Khadir areas.

Maulvi Najibullah Rafi visited the region a day before the Hazara killings, emphasizing communal prayers, obedience to superiors, and adherence to the Taliban leader's orders during his visit.

This tragic event raises serious questions about the effectiveness of security measures in regions populated by ethnic minorities like the Hazaras. The repeated attacks on the Hazara community by ISIS show the urgency of addressing their safety and ensuring protection for vulnerable groups.

The incident also calls for greater international attention to the ongoing violence in Afghanistan, particularly targeting ethnic and religious groups. Strengthened efforts are needed to prevent further atrocities and safeguard the lives of civilians.

